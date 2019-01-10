London

Teenage girls charged after Barnet 'knife attack'

  • 10 January 2019
Related Topics
Wood Street, Barnet Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim told police she 'was assaulted' in the car park of a coroner's court on Wood Street, Barnet

Three teenager girls have been charged in connection with a knife attack on a 14-year-old in a coroner's court in Barnet, north London.

The victim remains in hospital with "life-changing" injuries after being "slashed across the face" on 8 January.

Two 15-year-olds were initially arrested in Haringey and a third, 16, was later arrested.

All three were charged with GBH and remanded to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites