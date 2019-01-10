Teenage girls charged after Barnet 'knife attack'
- 10 January 2019
Three teenager girls have been charged in connection with a knife attack on a 14-year-old in a coroner's court in Barnet, north London.
The victim remains in hospital with "life-changing" injuries after being "slashed across the face" on 8 January.
Two 15-year-olds were initially arrested in Haringey and a third, 16, was later arrested.
All three were charged with GBH and remanded to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday.