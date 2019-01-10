Image copyright Met Police Image caption Katrina Makunova died after she fell on a knife in her handbag

Five Met police officers are being investigated over their handling of assault allegations made by a teenager against her boyfriend before she died.

The inquiry by the police watchdog was revealed after Oluwaseyi Dada, 21, admitted the manslaughter of Katrina Makunova on Wednesday.

She died after a fight with Dada in which she fell on a knife she had with her, Southwark Crown Court heard.

Dada is due to be sentenced at the same court on 29 January.

Ms Makunova was found with a stab wound to the chest on 12 July last year at a house in Brisbane Street, Camberwell.

The knife, which was inside her handbag, pierced the bag and punctured her chest.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) revealed that the 17-year-old had made five allegations to police accusing Dada of assault and harassment between February and June.

A spokesman said the IOPC felt it would have been "inappropriate" to announce the investigation against the five officers "while criminal proceedings were still active".

"We would like to stress that the investigation is ongoing, and the fact an officer's conduct is under investigation does not mean misconduct has been proven," he said.