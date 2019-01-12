Image copyright Google Image caption The driver of a dark-coloured VW car is being hunted after the crash early on Saturday

A woman has been killed in a suspected hit-and-run crash in south London.

The victim, aged in her 20s, was struck by a car "travelling at speed" on Brixton Hill in the early hours, the Met said.

Detectives are hunting the driver of a dark-coloured VW - possibly a Golf - after the crash at about 00:30 GMT, at the junction with Dumbarton Road.

Paramedics tried to revive the woman but she was declared dead at the scene.

"The driver of the vehicle, which was travelling at speed, did not stop at the scene and enquiries are under way to trace it," the Met said.

"The vehicle is believed to be a dark coloured VW, possibly a Golf, which may have sustained damage to the bonnet."

An appeal for witnesses has been issued.