London

Tower Hamlets murder probe after woman dies

  • 12 January 2019
City Island Way Image copyright @montrants
Image caption Police were called to City Island Way shortly after 16:00 GMT on Friday

A murder inquiry has begun after the death of a woman who was found with a critical neck injury at her east London home.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was found in a property in City Island Way, Tower Hamlets, on Friday at about 16:00 GMT.

She was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at 16:17. Her next of kin have been informed.

The Met Police said no arrests have been made but they believe the victim was known to the suspect.

