Image copyright Met Police Image caption Aaron Blackwood Jones has links to Lambeth, Wandsworth and Wembley

A man wanted over a fatal hit-and-run crash in south London is being sought by the police.

Aaron Blackwood Jones, also known as Aaron Blackwood, 27, is wanted by officers investigating the death of a 24-year-old pedestrian in Brixton.

The woman was struck by a car "travelling at speed" on Brixton Hill at the junction with New Park Road at about 00:30 GMT on Saturday.

The driver of the vehicle, which was travelling at speed, did not stop.

The woman's next of kin have been told. A post-mortem test has yet to be arranged.

A blue VW Golf, believed to have been involved in the incident, was found in Brixton early on Sunday.

Mr Blackwood Jones has links to the Lambeth, Wandsworth and Wembley areas, the Met said.