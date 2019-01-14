Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Croydon Road in Penge at 20:08 GMT on Sunday

A mother has died and her baby is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after being hit by a car.

The woman was with her son, who is thought to be eight months old and was in a pram, when they were struck in Penge, south London.

The driver stopped at the scene on Croydon Road and was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

He has not been arrested and is helping police with their inquires, the Met said.

Officers were called to the scene at 20:08 GMT on Sunday.

A spokesman said: "A car was found to have been involved in a collision with a mother and a baby in a pram.

"Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the mother, believed to be in her 20s, was declared dead at the scene.

"The baby has been taken to hospital. His injuries have been assessed as life-threatening."