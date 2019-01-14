A north London man has been charged with four counts of possessing terrorist material.

Mohammed Hamza Ghani, 28, of Barnet, was charged on Sunday after being arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

He was due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The charges relate to four separate documents made between 1 January 2018 and 12 January 2019.

The documents were records of information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, contrary to section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000, prosecutors allege.