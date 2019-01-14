Image copyright Google Image caption Two officers were attacked when they attended an address in Stanley Road, Carshalton

A man tried to strangle a police officer before almost throwing her off a third-floor balcony in south London.

Two officers attended a home in Stanley Road, Carshalton, on Sunday night after reports of a man attacking his family.

The pair tried to detain a 22-year-old man on a stairwell at the address, but he repeatedly kicked one before putting her partner in a stranglehold and trying to push her off the balcony.

He has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Punched through window

The Met Police officers sent an alarm message by radio, and colleagues arrived to help.

The suspect was taken to hospital with hand injuries after punching through a window, but is now in custody at a south London police station.

Both of the officers were taken to hospital as a precaution but did not need treatment.

Another man, 52, was arrested for obstructing police.

The initial call to police was made at 20:46 GMT.

Supt Steven Wright said: "Both officers were responding to a call for help and were then assaulted, with one officer put in immediate risk of being critically injured.

"I am thankful that the two officers have not been seriously hurt, but this incident shows the courage of my officers and the dangers they can face."