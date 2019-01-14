Image copyright @Vikjas85 Image caption The man is currently being questioned after being taken into custody

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder amid reports a suspect was seen wielding "a massive machete" at a railway station in south London.

British Transport Police (BTP) and Metropolitan Police officers were called to Tulse Hill station during evening rush hour just after 18:30 GMT.

In the course of the arrest a Taser was discharged, according to a BTP statement.

The suspect has been taken into custody for questioning.

One witness @Vikjas85 tweeted: "Man at Tulse Hill Station with a massive machete just been tasered by the police."

BTP said there were no reported injuries and the suspect was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

The arrest comes on the day Sadiq Khan announced Lambeth Council leader Lib Peck as the director of his new Violence Reduction Unit.