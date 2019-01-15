Image copyright Google

A man has been arrested after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Aaron Blackwood Jones, 27, is being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after attending a police station following an appeal about the crash, police said.

A 24-year-old woman, who has yet to be formally identified, died at the scene at the junction of New Park Road and Brixton Hill, south London, on Saturday.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A post-mortem examination was held on Monday, the Met said.

Police said the car which hit her had been "travelling at speed" and did not stop at the scene.

The car, a blue Volkswagen Golf, which police believe was involved, was recovered in the Brixton area on Sunday.