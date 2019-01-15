Image copyright Family handout Image caption Alfie Lamb died three days after being hurt

A three-year-old boy was crushed and suffocated by an electric car seat because his mother's boyfriend felt he was being too noisy, a court has heard.

Alfie Lamb went "ominously quiet" after he was deliberately "squashed" in the vehicle, the court heard.

Alfie died three days after police and medics found him in cardiac arrest in south London in February 2018.

His mother, Adrian Hoare, 23, and her boyfriend Stephen Waterson, both deny manslaughter at the Old Bailey.

Mr Waterson, 25, who was in the front passenger seat during the journey, allegedly pushed his seat back twice in anger at the "noise and fuss" Alfie was making in the rear footwell of the Audi car.

'Perverting justice'

Ms Hoare, of Adams Way, Croydon, was in the rear seat, sitting above her son.

She is charged with Alfie's manslaughter, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, child cruelty by placing Alfie in the footwell of a car, and common assault on a woman, on 14 February 2018.

Mr Waterson, of the same address, is charged with Alfie's manslaughter, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, and intimidation to obstruct the investigation of an offence.

Duncan Atkinson QC, prosecuting, said a pathologist found the "smiley boy" died from crush asphyxia.

'Squashed by seat'

"It was caused by the front passenger seat of the Audi vehicle, Waterson's seat, being moved back further into the rear passenger side footwell at a time when, as was known, Alfie was in that footwell," Mr Atkinson said.

"In effect, he was squashed by the car seat and suffocated. This movement of the seat was a deliberate action by Waterson who knew that Alfie was there and was angered by the noise and fuss that the three-and-a-half-year-old was making during the fateful car journey.

"The deliberate movement of the seat, by electrical operation by the touch of a button and involving the application of considerable force to Alfie, took place not once but twice."

Mr Atkinson said Mr Waterson moved the seat forward when others in the car realised it was causing Alfie to have breathing difficulties.

"However, when Alfie made noise again, Waterson deliberately moved his seat back again, and kept it in that reversed position, squashing Alfie, as he again showed signs of breathing problems until he went ominously quiet," he said.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.