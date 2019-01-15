Image copyright Google Image caption The officers were called to an address in Stanley Road, Carshalton

A man has been charged over an alleged attack in south London in which two Met Police officers were hurt.

They had attended a home in Stanley Road, Carshalton, on 13 January to deal with reports of a man attacking his family.

Lahiru Pathranage, 22, has been charged with four offences, including assaulting the two officers and attacking his father.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Camberwell Magistrates' Court.