Man charged over Met Police officer 'attack'
- 15 January 2019
A man has been charged over an alleged attack in south London in which two Met Police officers were hurt.
They had attended a home in Stanley Road, Carshalton, on 13 January to deal with reports of a man attacking his family.
Lahiru Pathranage, 22, has been charged with four offences, including assaulting the two officers and attacking his father.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Camberwell Magistrates' Court.