Image caption Molly Morgan was attacked at around 19:40 on 15 January 2009 as she was on her way to Kenton Library attending a lecture called 'Buildings in London'

A £20,000 reward has been offered after an 81-year-old woman died 10 years ago when thieves snatched her handbag - which contained an empty carrier bag.

Molly Morgan was attacked on 15 January 2009 as she walked to the library from her home in Streatfield Road, Harrow.

She fell when thieves grabbed her handbag, and died of her injuries.

Her brown bag contained an empty Sainsbury's carrier bag, an electrical extension lead and a brown and gold Primark umbrella.

Image caption Her brown bag contained an empty Sainsbury's carrier bag, an electrical extension lead and a brown and gold Primark umbrella

Hilary Underwood, Mrs Morgan's daughter, said: "The robbers snatched her bag so roughly that she was knocked over and suffered brain damage and she died that night in hospital. No-one's ever been caught.

"That night turned my life upside down. I'm her only child and we were very close.

Pleading for people to come forward, Ms Underwood said: "Please do it because this is something that could bring me peace and closure and justice at last."

Two men were witnessed running along Streatfield Road towards Kenton Library immediately after the attack on Mrs Morgan.

Police are continuing to trace a man wearing grey tracksuit trousers who was seen walking ahead of Mrs Morgan in Streatfield Road before her attack.

The pensioner suffered injuries to her head and the left side of her body, and died the day after the robbery in hospital.

Image caption CCTV shows a vulnerable Mrs Morgan at a Morrison's store on the morning she was attacked

Det Supt Andy Partridge, said: "With the passage of time, people and loyalties change, and those who did not come forward at the time now have an opportunity to help solve this tragic case, search their conscience and do the right thing."

Four men aged between 19 and 22 arrested in 2010 in connection with the investigation were later released with no further action.