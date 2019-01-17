London

Eight injured after boat hits buoy on River Thames

  • 17 January 2019
Greenwich Pier Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened off Greenwich Pier at about 17:40 GMT

Eight people have been injured in a crash involving a rigid inflatable boat on the River Thames.

HM Coastguard said London Ambulance staff were treating the occupants for "a range of injuries" at the scene, close to Greenwich Pier.

The coastguard was alerted at about 17:40 GMT following the rigid-hulled inflatable boat's (RHIB) collision with a buoy, just off the pier.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency's enforcement team has been informed.

The Tower RNLI lifeboat was sent to the scene.

The Thames Clippers river bus service said one of its boats was assisting with the operation.

