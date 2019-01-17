Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened off Greenwich Pier at about 17:40 GMT

Eight people have been injured in a crash involving a rigid inflatable boat on the River Thames.

HM Coastguard said London Ambulance staff were treating the occupants for "a range of injuries" at the scene, close to Greenwich Pier.

The coastguard was alerted at about 17:40 GMT following the rigid-hulled inflatable boat's (RHIB) collision with a buoy, just off the pier.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency's enforcement team has been informed.

Skip Twitter post by @thomas_quinlan Just heard a loud bang on the Thames.... looked out to see a @thamesclippers possibly in distress w/most lights off & needing what looks like a fairly quick assist to the Greenwich pier. Now looks like joined by Police Boat of some kind. pic.twitter.com/LYw6HaVrCk — Thomas J. Quinlan (@thomas_quinlan) January 17, 2019 Report

The Tower RNLI lifeboat was sent to the scene.

The Thames Clippers river bus service said one of its boats was assisting with the operation.