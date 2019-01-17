Image copyright Family handout Image caption Alfie Lamb was previously described in court as a "smiley" boy

A man cried "what have I done" after crushing his girlfriend's three-year-old son with a car seat, a court heard.

Stephen Waterson called 999 then walked away after he found Alfie Lamb collapsed in the back of the Audi in Croydon last year, a jury was told.

The Old Bailey also heard the boy's mother Adrian Hoare had "slapped" her son "around the head" as he was "screaming" in the car on 1 February.

Ms Hoare, 23, and Mr Waterson, 25, from Croydon, both deny manslaughter.

The pair had been returning from a shopping trip to Sutton with Emilie Williams and Mr Hoare's stepbrother Marcus Lamb.

Mr Lamb, who had been driving, told the court Ms Hoare had been treating her son "quite bad" during the trip.

The jury heard that on the journey back, Alfie and another child were placed in the car's footwell because Mr Waterson refused to allow child seats.

'Shook him for response'

Speaking from behind a screen, Mr Lamb said he heard the three-year-old saying "mummy" but then being told to shut up during the journey by Ms Hoare.

When they reached Adams Way in Croydon, Mr Waterson "put his chair forward and asked Alfie to wake up".

He then "shook him a little bit to try to get him to respond" when the boy was found to not be moving, Mr Lamb said.

The court heard Mr Waterson called the ambulance while Mr Lamb performed CPR on the boy, but then walked off.

Mr Lamb said he had been "forced" to drive that day despite being disqualified from driving because of "threats" from Mr Waterson.

Mr Waterson denies manslaughter and the intimidation of Mr Lamb.

Ms Hoare denies manslaughter, child cruelty and common assault on Ms Williams.

The couple and Ms Williams have pleaded guilty to conspiring to pervert the course of justice by making false statements to police.

The trial continues.