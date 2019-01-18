Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Wireless Festival had its licence reviewed following complaints from campaigners and residents

Haringey Council has agreed to demands by Wireless Festival's organiser not to have strict noise limits at this year's event.

The conditions had been imposed by Haringey Council's licensing committee after residents local to Finsbury Park complained over noise.

Live Nation accepted the restrictions, but lodged an appeal on 16 November.

The appeal was withdrawn after the council made "minor amendments" to the previously agreed noise conditions.

Last year's Wireless Festival attracted crowds of more than 37,000 people.

Dozens of complaints about noise, anti-social behaviour, drug dealing and litter damage were made to Haringey Council which reviewed Live Nation's licence.

Councillors decided to amend the licence rather than revoke it - with conditions that included encouraging artists not to swear or wear "offensive clothes.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stormzy performed on day two of this year's festival

The last day of the festival will now finish 30 minutes earlier at 21:30 BST and new sound level limits and monitoring will be put in place.

However, Live Nation launched an appeal, saying the noise level restrictions meant the event would no longer be commercially viable, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported..

But following a hearing at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court, Haringey Council said noise levels imposed by the committee had "not been increased, but would be measured in a different way".

FoFP's Martin Ball described the agreement "a betrayal of those who want to control Wireless noise because of the disruption to their home life".

Haringey Council said it did not have a statutory duty to consult FoFP over the amendments to the conditions.