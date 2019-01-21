Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jaden had moved from Nottingham to London with his mum six months ago

A teenager has appeared in court charged with the murder of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie.

Jaden was stabbed to death in Leyton, east London, after being knocked off his moped by a black Mercedes.

Ayoub Majdouline, 18, was arrested in Wembley and appeared at Thames Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Majdouline, who is also charged with possession of a bladed article, was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.