Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nicole Newman and Luciano Newman both died after being struck by the car on Croydon Road in Penge

A baby who was injured in a crash in south-east London that killed his mother has also died.

Luciano Newman was being pushed in his pram by Nicole Newman, 23, when they were struck by a car on Croydon Road, in Penge, on 13 January.

The Met said the eight-month-old child died on Sunday. Ms Newman died at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car, a 51-year-old man, was taken to hospital but later discharged. He has not been arrested.

The force said he was co-operating with the investigation and have appealed for any witnesses, including anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact them.

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Police were called to the scene at about 20:00 GMT on 13 January

Bromley Council have rejected renewed calls to follow other boroughs, such as nearby Lewisham, in decreasing speed limits from 30mph (48kph) to 20mph (32 kph).

Penge and Lewisham West MP Ellie Reeves called for a debate in Parliament about reducing speed limits following the crash.

She told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that "we need to do all that we can to make our roads as safe as possible, particularly in residential areas".

Image copyright REX/Shutterstock Image caption Nicole Newman was declared dead at the scene of the crash

However, Bromley Councillor William Huntington-Thresher, said there was no evidence lower limits were the answer to road safety.

The executive member for the environment said "a sustained focus on road safety and driver education" was the answer.