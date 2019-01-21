Image copyright Steve Parsons Image caption Shepherd let Charlotte Brown drive his speedboat for a "thrill", the Old Bailey heard

A man convicted of killing a woman in a speedboat crash on the River Thames left the country before his trial.

Jack Shepherd was jailed for six years for the manslaughter of Charlotte Brown, but has been on the run since being found guilty in July.

The BBC has been told "there are records" of Shepherd being in Tbilisi, Georgia, since March and "no sign" of him leaving that country.

The Met Police and the Home Office declined to comment on his whereabouts.

Miss Brown's family are due to meet the Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday to discuss what has been done since Shepherd was found guilty.

Shepherd first appeared at the Old Bailey on 26 January where he entered a not guilty plea to a charge of manslaughter by gross negligence.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Charlotte Brown, known as Charli, was a business development consultant from London

Judge Richard Marks QC then released the 31-year-old on unconditional bail.

However, Shepherd failed to show up for his three-week trial at the Old Bailey in July.

He was found guilty by a majority of 11-1 and sentenced in his absence.

Following his conviction an international arrest warrant was issued meaning other law enforcement agencies across the world have been alerted.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Charlotte Brown's sister Katie (middle) appealed for Shepherd to "take responsibility for the devastation he has caused our family"

After meeting on the dating website OkCupid, Shepherd took Miss Brown on a date during a December night in 2015.

Shepherd spent £150 on wine and food at a restaurant in The Shard before taking Ms Brown on a speedboat he claimed he owned.

Ms Brown and Shepherd were thrown from the boat when it hit branches in the water near Wandsworth Bridge close to midnight on 8 December, 2015.

Shepherd was found clinging to the hull and Ms Brown, from Clacton, Essex, was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive.

A post-mortem examination found that Ms Brown died from cold water immersion.

Despite being in hiding, Shepherd has been able to lodge an appeal in August.

His lawyers have been contacted for comment by the BBC.