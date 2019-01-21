Image copyright PA Image caption Olivier Giroud faces a ban after reaching the 12-point penalty point limit

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has admitted driving his Bentley at 60mph (97km/h) in a 50mph (80km/h) zone.

The 32-year-old World Cup winner was caught by a speed camera on the North Circular in Willesden, north-west London, on 2 May last year.

Willesden Magistrates' Court was told that the former Arsenal player pleaded guilty to the offence.

Giroud, of Battersea Park, amassed four speeding offences in 2018 and faces a possible ban, the court heard.

As well as the offence in May, the footballer was caught speeding on 18 February, 15 March and 6 November, meaning he already had nine points on his licence.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Chelsea star was part of France's 2018 World Cup-winning squad

Nigel McNeil, chair of the magistrates, described Giroud as a "totter", and said the law dictated three more points should be added to his licence, which would take him to the 12-point limit.

He said it would be up to the discretion of magistrates who would hear the matter on 19 February and would make a decision on whether to disqualify him from driving.

Neither the Chelsea star nor his lawyer was in court, and the case was adjourned so he could be alerted to the next hearing.