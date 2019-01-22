Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Both officers were taken to hospital after the attack

Two men who attacked a pair of police officers next to a busy road in London have been jailed.

Footage of the assault by Kersan Euell, 20, and Martin Payne, 19, in Merton was widely shared on social media.

At Kingston Crown Court in December, the pair pleaded guilty to the 17 November attack.

On Monday, Euell, of Catford, was jailed for three and a half years while Payne, of South Croydon, was sentenced to two years and nine months.

A third suspect has not yet been found.

The footage of the assault in Kingswood Road showed one officer being dragged around on the floor, while the other was left yards away from a passing bus after being kicked in the chest.

The female officer was left with head injuries, while her male colleague suffered cuts and a broken rib.

The Met Police said the "despicable" assault had a "considerable" impact on the two officers, as well their families and colleagues.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Kersan Euell and Martin Payne both admitted the assault charges

Euell admitted two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and was given two sentences of 42 months and 33 months, to run concurrently.

Payne pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing ABH as well as further charges of driving without insurance and driving other than in accordance with a licence.

The video of the attack featured several cars driving past the encounter without stopping.

After it was shared online, a Police Federation leader warned violent suspects could be allowed to get away if officers were not "backed up" by members of the public.

But a police chief said passers-by should only step in if it was "safe to do so".

Members of the public who did step in to help the officers during the assault are due be "recognised at a formal commendation ceremony", the Met said.