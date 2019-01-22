Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Charlotte Brown, known as Charli, was a business development consultant from London

The family of a woman killed in a speedboat crash on the River Thames have called on her killer's friends and family to "do the right thing".

In July, Jack Shepherd was sentenced in his absence for the manslaughter of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown in 2015.

Miss Brown's father Graham, who met with the home secretary earlier, said anyone who knows Shepherd's whereabouts "should let the police know."

Sources told the BBC the 31-year-old has been in Georgia since March.