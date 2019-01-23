Lambeth shooting: Boy, 15, seriously hurt in attack
- 23 January 2019
A teenage boy has suffered "potentially life-threatening" injuries after he was shot in south-east London.
The 15-year-old victim managed to walk away from the scene in Lambeth but has been taken to a south London hospital for treatment, Scotland Yard said.
Police were called to Unity Close at about 22:15 GMT on Tuesday. The Met described the shooting as "a reckless act".
No-one has been arrested in connection with the attack.
We continue to work at the scene of the shooting in Unity Close, SE19. The hospital’s initial assessment of 15yo victim is that his condition is potentially life-threatening. We await a further update. Anyone with info about this reckless act, pls call 101, ref CAD 7799/jan22— Lambeth MPS - Central South Command (@LambethMPS) January 23, 2019
