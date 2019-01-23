Image copyright Met Police Image caption A police cordon remains in place in Unity Close, Lambeth after the shooting

A teenage boy has suffered "potentially life-threatening" injuries after he was shot in south-east London.

The 15-year-old victim managed to walk away from the scene in Lambeth but has been taken to a south London hospital for treatment, Scotland Yard said.

Police were called to Unity Close at about 22:15 GMT on Tuesday. The Met described the shooting as "a reckless act".

No-one has been arrested in connection with the attack.