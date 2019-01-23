Image copyright Google Image caption The 21-year-old woman was struck by the car in Forest Road, Walthamstow

A woman has died after she was hit by a police car responding to an emergency call in east London.

The 21-year-old pedestrian was struck by the marked vehicle on Forest Road, Walthamstow, at 23:45 GMT on Tuesday.

Paramedics and London's air ambulance were called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car had been responding to a call about a man threatening members of the public, the Met said. Police are trying to trace the woman's family.

Skip Twitter post by @wfcouncil ROAD CLOSURE: Forest Road between the Bell Junction & Shernhall Street in Walthamstow is closed until further notice due to an accident. Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the road reopens. Please follow signs & take care. Access to the Town Hall will be via Farnan Ave — WalthamForestCouncil (@wfcouncil) January 23, 2019 Report

Her next of kin are thought to live outside the UK, police said.

Forest Road is expected to remain closed for most of the morning.

Both the Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been informed, the Met said.