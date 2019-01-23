Woman dies after being hit by police car in Walthamstow
A woman has died after she was hit by a police car responding to an emergency call in east London.
The 21-year-old pedestrian was struck by the marked vehicle on Forest Road, Walthamstow, at 23:45 GMT on Tuesday.
Paramedics and London's air ambulance were called but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The car had been responding to a call about a man threatening members of the public, the Met said. Police are trying to trace the woman's family.
Her next of kin are thought to live outside the UK, police said.
Forest Road is expected to remain closed for most of the morning.
Both the Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) have been informed, the Met said.