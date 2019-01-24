Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Charlotte Brown's sister Katie says Jack Shepherd has shown "unbelievable arrogance"

The family of a woman who died in a speedboat crash on the Thames believe her killer showed "unbelievable arrogance" when he appeared on TV.

Jack Shepherd went into hiding in Georgia before a trial where he was found guilty of the manslaughter of Charlotte Brown.

Ms Brown's sister Katie said her family felt "increasingly angry" after he told reporters he was innocent.

Shepherd's lawyer said extradition proceedings may not begin for "weeks".

The 31-year-old told a Georgian TV channel he hoped "justice will be done... and that everyone can move forward with their lives," before handing himself into police in Tbilisi.

But Ms Brown said she believed her sister's killer had given himself up "for purely selfish reasons".

"All he's thinking about is himself and his feelings," she said.

While the family were "relieved" to see Shepherd in custody, Ms Brown said they felt "shocked" to see him "just stroll into the police station smiling and waving, it was unbelievable arrogance".

"Whilst he's been off in Georgia, he claims that he went to see friends and he has always wanted to see the scenery there - almost like he was claiming it was a holiday.

"He is not thinking about Charli, us, respect for the legal system, all he is thinking about is himself and his feelings," Ms Brown said.

Shepherd was sentenced to six years in July for the manslaughter of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown.

They had met online and on their first date on 8 December 2015, the pair had dinner then went on the web designer's speedboat.

They were both thrown from the boat near Wandsworth Bridge at about midnight.

Shepherd was found clinging to the hull while Ms Brown, from Clacton in Essex, was pulled from the water unconscious and unresponsive.

Tariel Kakabadze, Shepherd's lawyer in Georgia, said his client was "extremely sad" about Charlotte Brown's death but believed he was innocent.

Shepherd is currently being held in a pre-trial detention centre with his first court appearance expected on Friday morning.

BBC correspondent Rayhan Demytrie, who is in Tbilisi, said Mr Kakabadze would not confirm or deny reports that Shepherd would contest his extradition.

The process was expected to take some time because there were numerous formalities included in it, she said.

The British Embassy in Georgia said authorities from both countries were "cooperating closely" over the case.