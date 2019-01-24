Image copyright Google Image caption The men were stabbed in Fore Street at about 17:30 GMT, police said

Three men were stabbed as violence broke out in north London.

Police were called to Fore Street, in Edmonton, at about 17:30 GMT to reports a group of youths was in possession of weapons.

On arrival, officers were told three men, aged in their 20s, had attended hospital with stab injuries.

One man remains in hospital in a stable condition, while the other two were discharged after treatment for superficial injuries.

No arrests have been made, and officers remain on the scene, the Met Police said.

A section 60 order has been put in place, allowing officers to search anyone in the vicinity of the scene for weapons.