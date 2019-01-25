Image copyright Rustravi2 Image caption Jack Shepherd gave an interview to a Georgian TV channel before being arrested

A man convicted of killing his date in a speedboat crash on the River Thames is due to appear in a Georgian court after months on the run.

Jack Shepherd was sentenced to six years in July for the manslaughter of 24-year-old Charlotte Brown.

The 31-year-old had been in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi since March and was absent throughout his trial.

He is due to appear at Tbilisi City Court at 13:00 local time (09:00 GMT) in front of judge Roman Khorava.

He handed himself in to police in Georgia on Wednesday.

Shepherd made his first appearance at the Old Bailey on 26 January 2018, when he entered a not guilty plea to a charge of manslaughter by gross negligence.

He was released on unconditional bail by Judge Richard Marks QC, but failed to show up for his trial in July.

After his conviction an international arrest warrant was issued.

Despite being on the run, Shepherd had won the right to appeal against his conviction.