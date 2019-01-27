London

Man found dead at property in Acton

  • 27 January 2019
Alfred Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Police were called to Alfred Road in Acton on Sunday morning

A man in his 30s has been found dead at an address in west London.

Police were called to Alfred Road in Acton at 10:15 GMT following concerns for his welfare.

Officers and paramedics found the man's body and his death is being treated as suspicious, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation and are working to establish the man's identity. No arrests have so far been made.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites