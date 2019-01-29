Image copyright PA Image caption John Alford appeared in court under his real name John Shannon

A former Grange Hill star who yelled that police were in "cahoots" with a jailed News of the World reporter has admitted resisting arrest.

John Alford, 47, who also starred in London's Burning, argued with two officers as they tried to arrest him.

Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court heard police attended after Alford was seen sitting in a council bin lorry.

His career was left in tatters when he was convicted of supplying cocaine to journalist Mazher Mahmood in 1999.

Alford, of Holloway, north London, pleaded guilty to two counts of resisting an officer earlier and was given a 12-month community order.

Judge Gillian Allison also ordered him to complete a 25-day rehabilitative activity, pay £400 compensation and serve a 14-day curfew on an electronic tag between 20:00 and 06:00.

Image copyright PA/BBC Image caption Alford appeared in London's Burning in the 1990s (left) and Grange Hill in the 1980s

The court heard Alford was spotted by a refuse worker sitting in the Camden Council lorry at about 07:45 BST on 1 September, on York Way, not far from his home.

When officers Darren Baker and Miranda Narcin arrived, they noted Alford was seemingly under the influence as he began resisting arrest, the court heard.

On body-cam footage from one of the officers, which was shown in court, Alford can be seen arguing with them as he tried to claim he was sitting in the vehicle to try to stop it from rolling back.

They then all fell to the ground.

His legs were strapped together as more officers arrived and he was heard shouting "fighting corrupt police officers", "in cahoots with News of the World", "in cahoots with Mazher Mahmood" and "did Rupert Murdoch (former News of the World proprietor) send you here to kill me?"

Appearing under his real name of John Shannon, Alford was due to stand trial but prosecutors dropped two charges of assaulting the constables as the case was due to open.

Alford was jailed for nine months in 1999 after being convicted of supplying cocaine to Mahmood, the News Of The World's "King of the Sting".

Mahmood was jailed for 15 months in 2016 for tampering with evidence in the collapsed drugs trial of pop star Tulisa Contostavlos.