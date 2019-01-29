Image copyright @Paul_Convery Image caption The attack happened on Caledonian Road just before 19:00 GMT

Two teenage boys have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a north London street.

The victim was found fatally wounded in Caledonian Road, Islington, and pronounced dead.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, close to junction with Tilloch Street, just before 19:00 GMT.

The victim has yet to be identified and a post-mortem examination is due to be held, the Met Police said.

Officers arrested the teenage suspects close to the scene and they have been taken to a north London police station for questioning.

The Met now has a section 60 order in place in the area until 03:00 on Wednesday, giving officers clearance to search anyone they suspect of carrying a dangerous weapon or they suspect serious violence is about to take place.