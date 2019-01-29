Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tudor Simionov was photographed working as a security guard hours before he was attacked

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a security guard who was stabbed to death at a private party in London's West End on New Year's Day.

Tudor Simionov, 33, was attacked outside Fountain House at around 05:30 GMT on 1 January.

The Romanian, who lived in Ilford, was attacked by a group of men who tried to enter the party, police said.

The arrested men, aged between 20 and 25, remain in custody.

The first suspect, aged 25, was detained after presenting himself at a central London police station on Monday.

Image copyright PA Image caption Three others were stabbed during the attack outside the private party in Park Lane

The second man, aged 20, was arrested at an address in Brent, north west London, on Tuesday after attempting to flee and being caught by a police dog.

The third man, aged 23, was arrested in Hammersmith, west London, for murder and violent disorder.

Detectives are still appealing for information to help trace Ossama Hamed, 25, and 23-year-old Nor Aden Hamada in connection with murder investigation.

A 26-year-old woman has already been charged with perverting the course of justice in relation to the case and a 25-year-old man has been charged with violent disorder.