Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tudor Simionov was photographed working as a security guard hours before he was attacked

Three men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a doorman who was guarding a party on New Year's Day.

Security guard Tudor Simionov, 33, was attacked outside Fountain House at about 05:30 GMT on 1 January.

Haroon Akram, 25, Adham Khalil, 20, and Adham Elshalakany, 23, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier.

They are charged with murder, four counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of violent disorder.

Mr Akram, of no fixed address, Mr Elshalakany, of Hammersmith, west London, and Mr Khalil, of Kingsbury, north-west London, were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday.