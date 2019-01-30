Image copyright jamie platt Image caption Police had been called over reports of men in a car armed with a gun

Four men have been found guilty of firearms offences after a gun was waved at police during a high-speed chase.

Armed officers fired shots and rammed the car the gang members were in during a "ride-out" into the territory of another gang in a stolen BMW in Leyton in July 2018, the Old Bailey heard.

Lekan Akinsoji, Darnell Joseph-Newill, Nathaniel Lewis, and Troy Ifill had taken part in a number of drill music videos, the court heard.

They will be sentenced on 8 February.

Akinsoji, 21, from Dagenham, Darnell Joseph-Newill, 21, from Stratford, Nathaniel Lewis, 23, from Forest Gate and Troy Ifill, 22, from Stratford were all found guilty of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

They were also all found guilty of conspiracy to cause GBH with intent.

Akinsoji was acquitted of using a firearm to resist arrest.