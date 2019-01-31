Image copyright Network Rail Image caption Liverpool Street is one of the UK's busiest railway stations

Commuters have been warned to expect "major" early-morning disruption after power lines near one of London's busiest train stations were damaged.

The overhead electric wires between Liverpool Street station and Bethnal Green, east London, were damaged on Wednesday night.

Work to clear stranded trains has begun after repairs were carried out overnight, Network Rail said.

Delays and cancellations are expected until at least 08:00 GMT

Greater Anglia, London Overground, Stansted Express and Transport for London Rail services are expected to be affected.

Passengers have been advised to check timetables before they travel and find different routes where possible.

Greater Anglia published a list of alternative routes on its Twitter feed, as well as details of delays and cancellations on its website.