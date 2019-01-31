Image copyright Met Police Image caption Katrina Makunova died after she fell on a kitchen knife which she had in her handbag

Relatives of a teenager who was killed after she fell on a knife during a fight with her boyfriend have called his jail sentence "a joke".

Oluwaseyi Dada pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 17-year-old Katrina Makunova who died in Camberwell, south London, on 12 July last year.

The 21-year-old was jailed for two years and three months.

On hearing the sentence at Southwark Crown Court, a relative of Ms Makunova shouted: "Are you serious?"

Other family members broke down in tears while further shouting could be heard outside the courtroom.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Oluwaseyi Dada will serve half of the sentence in jail before being released on licence

The 17-year-old had a 19.5cm (8in) kitchen knife inside her handbag which pierced her chest and heart when she fell at a block of flats where Dada lived.

The court heard the pair exchanged heated and threatening texts ahead of the confrontation, which "was expected to be so serious" that Ms Makunova arrived with a knife in her handbag.

Judge Nicholas Loraine-Smith described it as an "extraordinary case".

He said there was "no evidence" Dada touched the knife before the teenager was killed but "in the course of the struggle you took hold of her, pushed her and she fell."

The court was also told police had become involved "no less than six times" in the last months of the couple's relationship.

It was previously revealed that five Met officers are being investigated by the police watchdog over their handling of assault allegations made by the 17-year-old before she died.