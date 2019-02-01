Image copyright Google Image caption The baby girl was found in a park close to Roman Road and Saxon Road, police said

A baby girl has been found abandoned in a park, police have said.

The newborn was discovered in Newham, east London, and has since been taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police added.

Officers were called to an area close to Roman Road and Saxon Road at about 22:15 GMT on Thursday.

Scotland Yard said it was growing "increasingly concerned" for the mother's welfare and urged her to contact police, local hospital or GP.

Temperatures in London on Thursday evening were just above freezing, with wintery showers.

In a direct appeal, Insp Shane Clarke said: "It is really important that we know that you are safe.

"I would also urge anyone who has information that could help us to reunite this baby with her mother to come forward."