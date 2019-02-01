Image copyright PA Image caption George Mason and two other men took part in "various sexual acts" in the "presence of the travelling public"

A porn star who filmed himself and his ex-partner having a threesome in front of passengers on the London Underground has been fined £1,000.

George Mason, 35, and Nicholas Mullan, 24, had sex between Leicester Square and Waterloo stations, Westminster Magistrates' Court heard.

A video was posted on Twitter with the caption "100% genuine footage".

Mason, of Southwark, admitted outraging public decency.

Mullan, of Belfast, was not fined but told to pay £170 costs and carry out a 12-month community order.

The incident happened in July 2017, but it was not reported until February last year, when it was posted on Twitter.

Image copyright PA Image caption Magistrates were told the pair had been returning to Mason's flat following a day out in London

Prosecutor Robert Simpson said "the two men in the dock engaged in various sexual acts" on the Tube "in the presence of the travelling public".

Mr Simpson said: "The incident is recorded by them and the video of what happened was subsequently uploaded on to Twitter, where another gay man saw it, thought that had crossed the line of what was acceptable behaviour and the incident was reported to the police."

An investigation discovered the footage was posted to an account linked to Mason.

Mullan was traced after another clip linked to an escort website in Northern Ireland, where he shared his mobile number under the name Toby.

The unknown third man was never traced.

'Unpleasant and serious'

Defending both Mason and Mullan, Howard Cohen said the video was recorded as the pair travelled back to Mason's flat after a day out.

He said: "During the course of the journey, the idea came about that they would have sexual relations on the train."

Chairing the bench, Lucinda Lubbock described the offence as "unpleasant and serious".

"The way it took place back in July, the seriousness of the offence, is exacerbated by the fact that it went on social media," she said.

"We feel that this is a lesson to both of you. As your defence lawyer said, you have been humiliated in the court of social media."