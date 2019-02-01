Image copyright Family handout Image caption Sean Rigg died while in police custody in 2008

Five Met Police officers who were involved in the detention of a man who died while in custody have failed to get misconduct charges dismissed.

Sean Rigg, who had schizophrenia, died at Brixton police station in August 2008 after he was restrained.

The four constables and one sergeant had argued proceedings should be dropped because it had taken too long to bring the case against them.

But a Met Police panel ruled the men could still face a fair hearing.

PCs Andrew Birks, Richard Glasson, Matthew Forward, Mark Harratt and Sgt Paul White all deny charges that they breached standards of professional behaviour.