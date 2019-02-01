Polish man found dead in Acton property named
- 1 February 2019
A Polish man who was found dead in a building in west London has been named by police as Kamil Malysz.
The 34-year-old was discovered in a multi-occupancy residential property in Alfred Road, Acton, on Sunday.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as haemorrhaging due to a stab injury.
A 33-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday has since been bailed until 20 February, the Metropolitan Police said.