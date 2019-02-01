Image copyright Police Handout Image caption Nedim Bilgin died at the scene in north London

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a teenager who was fatally stabbed in Islington, north London.

Nedim Bilgin, 17, died on Tuesday after being attacked on Caledonian Road.

Three teenagers, aged between 16 and 18, were all arrested on suspicion of murder and have since been bailed.

An 18-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and a man, 22, is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A post-mortem examination held at Whittington Hospital confirmed Nedim died from a stab wound.

Ch Supt Nick Davies said patrols in the Caledonian Road area have been "stepped up".

He said: "Local people can expect to see more police.

"I would urge the local community to be patient and cooperate where possible with the work detectives are undertaking in the area.

Image copyright PA Image caption Detectives are expected to be at Caledonian Road for the rest of the day

Speaking at the scene after the stabbing, Islington councillor Paul Convery said Caledonian Road had been blighted by tensions between gang rivalries for years.

"There is long-running antagonism between the Cally Boyz and EC1," he said.

"Violence in this area has been happening quite regularly and there has been a growing concern something more tragic could happen.

"I arrived at the scene about an hour after the stabbing and saw the distressed relatives."