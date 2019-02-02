Walthamstow stabbing leaves boy injured
- 2 February 2019
A teenager has been stabbed in a street attack in east London.
The attack happened at about 12:20 GMT in Copeland Road, in Walthamstow, where police found an injured boy "believed to be in his mid-teens".
He was taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. A second victim, who had minor injuries, was spoken to at the scene, officers said.
No-one has been arrested in connection with the attack.