Armed officers arrest man at Heathrow Airport
- 3 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested by armed officers on suspicion of threatening behaviour at Heathrow Airport.
The Metropolitan Police said they were called at 07:00 GMT to reports of a man seen with a knife at Terminal 3.
However, a man in his 20s was found with a metal object rather than a knife. There were no injuries.
A man was arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour and is currently in custody at a west London police station.