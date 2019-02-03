London

Armed officers arrest man at Heathrow Airport

  • 3 February 2019

A man has been arrested by armed officers on suspicion of threatening behaviour at Heathrow Airport.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called at 07:00 GMT to reports of a man seen with a knife at Terminal 3.

However, a man in his 20s was found with a metal object rather than a knife. There were no injuries.

A man was arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour and is currently in custody at a west London police station.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites