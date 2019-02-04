Image copyright Met Police Image caption The attack on Lord Promise Nkenda lasted just 30 seconds

Five teenagers have been sentenced for murdering a teenager who was run down by a stolen car and then stabbed.

Lord Promise Nkenda, 17, was walking along a pavement in Newham, east London, on Valentine's Day last year when the BMW accelerated towards him.

After being struck by the car he was followed into an alleyway where he was repeatedly stabbed in the head and chest. The attack lasted 30 seconds.

At the Old Bailey, the teenagers were all given life sentences.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption (Left to right) Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ishaq Abdille and Shemar Dawes were all found guilty along with a 15-year-old boy

The teenagers convicted were:

Ishaq Abdille, 18, from Forest Gate, east London, who must serve a minimum of 18 years

Ephraim Idris, 18, of Dovehouse Mead, Barking, must serve a minimum of 16 years

Anton Muir, 18, from Epping, was sentenced to a minimum of 17 years

Shemar Dawes, 18, from Forest Gate, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, must serve a minimum of 14 years

During the trial, Prosecutor Alan Kent QC said it was not known who was driving the car or who stabbed the 17-year-old, but the group acted together.

"All of them were in the car when it was used deliberately as a weapon when it drove at Promise," he said.

The court heard the motive for the attack remained a mystery, although it was suggested it could have been a case of mistaken identity.

Four of the defendants were identified on CCTV footage, with one caught on film attacking Mr Nkenda with a knife, the prosecution said.