A "vulnerable" man was tied up and killed by his own family as they carried out a form of "exorcism", a court has heard.

Kennedy Ife's parents and brothers mistakenly believed he was "possessed by evil spirits" and set about "curing" him, the Old Bailey was told.

They allegedly used cable ties, rope and handcuffs to restrain the 26-year-old at home in Enfield, north London.

Seven members of his family all deny manslaughter.

Mr Ife's parents, Kenneth, 64, and Josephine, 56, and brothers Roy, 33, Harry, 32, Colin, 26, Samuel, 20, and Daniel, 20, also deny false imprisonment and causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult between 19 and 23 August 2016.

Prosecutor Tom Little QC said: "His own family decided that because he had become and remained unwell he should be restrained with cable ties, rope and handcuffs.

"They decided that he should be restrained in his own home with them rather than calling 999. Ultimately that restraint was a cause of his tragic death."

'Misguided religious beliefs'

When Mr Ife showed signs of illness in August 2016, his family believed he had become possessed by evil spirits and decided to restrain him, the court heard.

Mr Little said: "The family put misguided religious beliefs about this young man being possessed by a demon or evil spirits before the obvious and common sense conclusion that he needed help and did not need to be restrained."

They made an emergency call, but Mr Ife could not be saved, the jury heard.

The prosecutor added: "Instead of calling 999 or seeking other expert assistance they sought to 'cure' his perceived illness through prayer and restraint.

"Whether this was some form of exorcism will be a matter for you in due course. In short, the Ife family took the law into their own hands."

The trial continues.