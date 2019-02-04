Image copyright Getty Images

A mother has said she feels "scared for her life" after a video identifying her autistic son as a police informant was posted online.

The woman, from south London, was asked to take part in a training video after she and her son helped police convict drug dealers.

But the video was uploaded to YouTube without her knowledge, using her real name and failing to obscure her face.

The producers said the film was uploaded after a "miscommunication".

The woman's son, who also has ADHD, was groomed by a criminal network when he was 15 while on the bus home from school, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

He suffered physical and emotional abuse, including being burnt by cigarettes, and groomed to deal drugs on the gang's behalf.

After reporting this to the police the woman and her son gave intelligence to Lewisham's Operation Trilogy guns and drugs unit for six months.

She was later asked to be the subject of a video to help train professionals such as police and social workers.

It was made for several organisations including the University of Greenwich, Lewisham Council and the Metropolitan Police.

However, production company Magneto Film said it had uploaded the film to YouTube "through a miscommunication".

The woman claimed it was still available on the firm's website for nearly four months after she had asked for it to be removed. It has now been taken down.

Scared and paranoid

She said she had become "scared for my life" after a copy of the film was shared on social media with the word "snitch" written over it.

Since then, she claimed she had received threats online and in person and fears for her son.

"I have had big men knocking at my door. I am scared for my life, I am paranoid," she said.

The woman said she had reported Magneto Film to the police.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "Even after that person has lost everything, the drug gangs will continue to exploit them"

A Met spokesman said officers were investigating the alleged threats, adding: "A series of safeguarding measures were immediately put in place for the alleged victim and family by police after they were made aware of the concerns raised."

The University of Greenwich said it had commissioned the film solely for educational purposes.

Lewisham Council's cabinet member for safer communities, Joani Reid, said the council was not involved in the making of the video but had raised "concerns" with the police and the university.

"The safety of our residents is one of our highest priorities," Ms Reid added.