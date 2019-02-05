Highgate fire: Man charged with murder after death at medical facility
A 21-year-old has been charged with murder following the death of a man who died in a fire at a mental health centre in north London.
The 46-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene following the fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre on Sunday morning.
Next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem test will be held soon.
Jordan Bramble, of Dartmouth Park Hill, was charged with murder on Monday and will appear in court later.
A 30-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene, has been released under investigation.
About 100 people had to be evacuated by staff from the medical centre, firefighters said.
No-one else was injured in the incident.