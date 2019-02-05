Image copyright Google Image caption About 100 people had to be evacuated by staff from the building

A 21-year-old has been charged with murder following the death of a man who died in a fire at a mental health centre in north London.

The 46-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene following the fire at Highgate Mental Health Centre on Sunday morning.

Next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem test will be held soon.

Jordan Bramble, of Dartmouth Park Hill, was charged with murder on Monday and will appear in court later.

A 30-year-old man, who was arrested at the scene, has been released under investigation.

About 100 people had to be evacuated by staff from the medical centre, firefighters said.

No-one else was injured in the incident.