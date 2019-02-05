Image copyright David Britten Image caption A police cordon remains in police on Westbridge Road

A teenager has been stabbed to death in south London.

The man, believed to be 19 years old, was found with stab injuries at Wolsey Court on Westbridge Road in Battersea.

The Met Police said officers and paramedics were called just after 19:50 BST but the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 20:36.

A cordon remains in police and no arrests have been made. The force has asked any witnesses or anything with information to contact them.

The victim's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be held.