There was a strong police presence at the game, which Millwall won 3-2

An arrest has been made after a man was slashed across the face during a brawl between Millwall and Everton fans.

The victim has a "life-changing" scar as a result of the attack, before an FA Cup tie in London on 26 January.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of wounding with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm, and violent disorder.

The Metropolitan Police described the brawl as "some of the most shocking football violence seen for some time".

The suspect has been bailed to return to a central London police station on 28 February.

'Team of experts'

Det Sgt Matt Simpson said the disorder involved dozens of people and lasted for a number of hours.

"We have hours of CCTV and hundreds of images which we are closely reviewing, and we have a team of experts working to identify those involved," he said.

Trouble between fans started in the Hawkstone Road area of Southwark, near Millwall's stadium The Den.

A police officer was among the injured and the Met said a number of coaches carrying Everton fans were damaged.

Because the violence happened outside Millwall's stadium the Football Association said it would not be investigating.

The match, which Millwall won 3-2, was also marred by allegations of racist chanting.