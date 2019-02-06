Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Customers tell Shurgard's Duncan Bell: "I do not accept that apology"

An investigation into the cause of a huge fire which ripped through a warehouse in Croydon has been closed by police.

The fire at a Shurgard self-storage building on New Year's Eve destroyed every item in 1,198 rented units.

Two 25-year-old men who were arrested on suspicion of arson have been released with no further action.

Det Ch Insp Richard McDonagh said he was "satisfied" the fire was not started deliberately.

The Mayor of London said hundreds of people who lost belongings in the fire had been "sorely let down" by Shurgard.

Sadiq Khan previously said he was "disturbed" by the lack of support given to customers in the aftermath of the fire.

A spokesman for Shurgard said it had started working with a local mental health charity to offer customers counselling.

Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption At its height, about 120 firefighters tackled the blaze in Purley Way, Croydon

The Met launched a criminal investigation into the blaze, but the force said the extent of the damage "made it impossible to establish the cause of the fire".

Det Ch Insp McDonagh added: "The fire at Shurgard caused catastrophic damage, destroying the inside of the building and contents.

"The impact of the fire was devastating for those who have lost property and that is why it was so important for police to consider the possibility of an intentional or reckless criminal act."