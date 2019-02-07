Image copyright Met Police Image caption Thomas Peter was found guilty of murder and arson with intent to endanger life

A husband has been found guilty of strangling his wife and burning her body while their three daughters slept.

Thomas Peter was heard attacking Karen Peter in the bedroom of their home in Romford, east London, on 2 August 2018.

He had taken out life insurance for him and his wife a month before the murder, which meant he would receive £310,000 if she died, the Old Bailey was told.

The 50-year-old denied the killing but was found guilty of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Jurors heard the couple married in 1994 and had three children, but in February 2010 Ms Peter filed for divorce after suffering years of his "controlling" behaviour and serial adultery.

The pair re-married in February 2012 but in the months before the murder, the plasterer began to fear his wife had met someone new.

Gareth Patterson QC told the jury he had "forced a flannel cloth deep into his wife's mouth, possibly trying to silence her," before he strangled her.

"After murdering her, and despite the presence of his daughters... he set fire to his wife's body and left it in a locked first floor bedroom," he said.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption The court heard Karen Peter was starting to grow in confidence and wanted to end the relationship before her murder

The couple's daughters, now aged 22, 20 and 14, woke to hear a "muffled scream" from the bedroom, the court was told.

When one of them entered the bedroom Peter kicked the door shut and locked it. He then claimed his wife had gone for a walk before setting her body alight.

Firefighters were called and despite Peter's claims that the house was empty, they broke down the bedroom door to find the victim badly burnt, the jury heard.

In court, the 50-year-old claimed his wife died in an accident, saying he had lit candles to "lighten the mood" before the couple argued.

Peter will be sentenced on 11 February.